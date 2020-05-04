Pune: Don't throng hospitals for certificates, migrants told

Authorities in Pune in Maharashtra have asked migrant workers not to gather at hospitals to get medical certificates declaring them free of COVID-19 symptoms in order to travel back to their native states amid the lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak. The Pune district administration had made it mandatory for workers wanting to return to get certificates from medical practitioners stating they did not have symptoms of the infection.

"We have observed that migrant workers are crowding at hospitals and clinics to get medical certificates. This is dangerous as these hospitals have COVID-19 patients," said Collector Naval Kishore Ram. He added that in case there was a large group of workers desirous of traveling back to their native states, then the district administration would get them checked up through its own doctors before allowing them to proceed on the journey.

Ram, meanwhile, appealed to migrant workers to stay back as sectors like construction as well as industries in non-containment rural areas and regions outside Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad municipal limits have been told on Monday to resume operations at once. He assured labourers that salaries would be paid and they would not be asked to pay room rent for the next one month.

He said arrangements to send these migrant labourer groups will begin once the receiving states give their nod. PTI SPK BNM BNM