Left Menu
Development News Edition

Central team indicts Bengal govt over COVID-19, says 12.8 pc mortality highest in country

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-05-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 20:21 IST
Central team indicts Bengal govt over COVID-19, says 12.8 pc mortality highest in country

The COVID-19 mortality rate in West Bengal is the highest in the country at 12.8 per cent and reflects "low testing and weak surveillance" while tackling the pandemic, the Centre's inter-ministerial team that visited the state to assess the situation said on Monday. Before wrapping up its two-week trip, the IMCT also accused the state's TMC government of being "antagonistic" to the panel.

Extremely high mortality rate of 12.8 per cent is a clear indication of low testing and weak surveillance and tracking. This is the highest in the country," the team led by Apurva Chandra, an additional secretary rank officer in the Defence Ministry, said in a stinging indictment of the state government. In his parting shot, the IAS officer said though the state government claimed "very high level" of daily surveillance of individuals in containment zones, no database was shown or results were made available to the team.

"Collating and evaluating a database of this magnitude requires a very robust system to be in place. However, no such evidence was available," he wrote in a letter to the state's chief secretary Rajiva Sinha. The state, he said, needs to be transparent and consistent in reporting figures and not downplay the spread of the virus.

The ruling TMC reacted angrily, alleging that the two central teams dispatched to take stock of the situation had worked with a malafide intention of maligning Bengal in order to please their BJP bosses. Since the day the teams arrived, they have been working with a malafide intention to malign the state and its efforts to tackle the pandemic. The BJP has sent these teams with a motive to malign the people of the state, TMC Rajya Sabha MP and senior leader Santanu Sen said.

The two teams which arrived in Bengal on April 20, allegedly without prior intimation to the state government, were stationed in Kolkata and in Siliguri in North Bengal. They had flagged alleged instances of non-cooperation by the state government in providing logistical support and relevant information during field visits.

A discrepancy has been brought out in the number of COVID cases reported by the state in its medical bulletins and its communications with the Government of India, Chandra wrote in the letter. The bulletin of April 30 showed active COVID cases as 572, discharged after treatment - 139 and expired due to Covid-19 - 33, making a total of 744. In a communication to union health secretary on the same day, total number of cases was indicated to be 931 leading to a discrepancy of 187 cases, the letter said.

Chandra said despite his insistence on meeting officials of the Home, Urban Development and Municipal Affairs, and Food and Civil Supplies that did not materialise. ....the IMCT could interact only with the principal secretary health through a video conference... There has been no response or interaction with any other department of the state government. In short, the state government has taken an antagonistic view to the IMCT and has not supported the IMCT in the performance of its duties," he wrote.

He said it was in "absolute contrast" to the experience of central teams on similar assignment to other states. The team, however, appreciated the state government for raising the number of tests from 400 a day till April 20 to 2,410 on May 2.

Chandra said he will submit his report to the Ministry of Home Affairs and hoped the state government will take the suggestions in the right spirit..

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Amiens launch petition for justice after Ligue 1 relegation

Amiens have launched a petition demanding justice after they were relegated from Ligue 1 following the French Leagues LFP decision to end the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the club said httpwww.amiensfootball.comblogarticlepetition-a...

Delhi Court extends interim bail to Deepak Talwar in case related to FCRA

Delhis Rouse Avenue Court on Monday extended the interim bail granted to corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar in a case related to Foreign Contribution Regulation Act FCRA. The court said that the interim bail is extended till it resumes normal...

Nigeria reopens main cities Lagos and Abuja as lockdowns phased out

Nigeria began easing restrictions on Monday in its capital Abuja and in largest city Lagos, heralding the reopening of Africas biggest economy after more than four weeks of lockdowns imposed to contain the new coronavirus. The government ha...

Vardhan expresses concerns over high COVID-19 fatality rate in some MP districts

Expressing concern over the fatality rate of COVID-19 being high in some districts of Madhya Pradesh, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday stressed on aggressive surveillance and strict implementation of measures to prevent occurre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020