Left Menu
Development News Edition

CM reviews preparations for UP-bound stranded labourers

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 04-05-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 20:22 IST
CM reviews preparations for UP-bound stranded labourers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday issued directives to attach IAS and senior PCS officials with district magistrates to assist the administration in the working of quarantine centers, shelter homes and community kitchens for the stranded labourers coming to the state. The chief minster issued the orders on Monday while chairing a meeting of senior state government officials at the Lok Bhavan here, an official statement said. He said the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Provincial Civil Services (PCS) officials will be attached with the district magistrates of 75 districts in the state.

Adityanath also said industrial activities should be started in the state while adhering to the safety parameters mentioned in the advisory issued by the Centre. "The community kitchens have been geo-tagged. The quarantine centers will also be geo-tagged," he said, adding those staying in COVID-19 hotspot areas should not go to their offices.

He instructed officials to carry out special monitoring in districts of Agra, Lucknow, Meerut, Kanpur Nagar, Moradabad, Saharanpur and Firozabad. People must wear masks or face covers if they have to venture out of their houses, he said.

"Social distancing must be adhered to during vaccination of children. The para-medical staff involved in this work should use masks, gloves and sanitisers. Ventilators in hospitals must be in functional mode," he said. The chief minister also ordered that communication be done with village pradhan and corporators, and that the monitoring committees inform the government if any outsider sneaks into the rural areas.

He said that steps should also be taken to identify additional sources of revenue for the state. He advocated an action plan to identify alternative sources of revenue growth.

In order to provide employment opportunities to the migrant labourers and workers, the officers have been directed to connect them with one district-one-product scheme (ODOP), Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana and dairy committees. Later, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Awasthi said during his daily media briefing that Adityanath gave important guidelines regarding providing employment to migrant workers and treatment and prevention of coronavirus infection.

He said two trains have arrived from Gujarat, while five trains will be reaching here soon. He did not elaborate, except for saying that these trains will come from Karnataka, Kerala and Punjab. Awasthi said 2,273 people have returned to the state from Maharashtra by two trains.

He added that on the instructions of the chief minister, preparations have been made to send 7,000 people from the quarantine centers to home quarantine. PTI NAV SMI SRY.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Amiens launch petition for justice after Ligue 1 relegation

Amiens have launched a petition demanding justice after they were relegated from Ligue 1 following the French Leagues LFP decision to end the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the club said httpwww.amiensfootball.comblogarticlepetition-a...

Delhi Court extends interim bail to Deepak Talwar in case related to FCRA

Delhis Rouse Avenue Court on Monday extended the interim bail granted to corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar in a case related to Foreign Contribution Regulation Act FCRA. The court said that the interim bail is extended till it resumes normal...

Nigeria reopens main cities Lagos and Abuja as lockdowns phased out

Nigeria began easing restrictions on Monday in its capital Abuja and in largest city Lagos, heralding the reopening of Africas biggest economy after more than four weeks of lockdowns imposed to contain the new coronavirus. The government ha...

Vardhan expresses concerns over high COVID-19 fatality rate in some MP districts

Expressing concern over the fatality rate of COVID-19 being high in some districts of Madhya Pradesh, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday stressed on aggressive surveillance and strict implementation of measures to prevent occurre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020