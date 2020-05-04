12 people, including 5 healthcare workers, CISF man test COVID-19 positive in Gautam Buddh Nagar

Twelve people, including five healthcare workers and a CISF personnel, tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the district to 179, according to officials. Also, a 20-year-old woman was discharged from hospital after her successful treatment of COVID-19, taking the number of those cured in the district to 102, the officials said. "Total 82 reports have been received in the last 24 hours. Twelve of them were positive and the rest were negative for COVID-19. The cumulative positive cases of coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar are now 179," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

The new patients included a 27-year-old Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable who is part of the force's 11th reserve battalion in Surajpur, Greater Noida, officials said. Five healthcare workers, including two men and three women, also tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the officials said. One of them works at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida, while the other four serve at the Child PGI in Sector 30 of Noida, they said.

Among other patients were a 19-year-old man from Nithari in Sector 31, a 44-year-old man from Salarpur village, a 24-year-old man from Sector 22 and a 42-year-old man from Sector 45 – all in Noida, and a 22-year-old man from sector Pi 1, a 51-year-old man from Sector Pi 3 – both in Greater Noida, according to the officials. A 20-year-old woman who was admitted at GIMS was discharged on Monday, the officer said.

"So far, 102 of the 179 patients have been cured and discharged, leaving 77 active cases in the district," he said. The recovery rate of patients is 56.98 per cent, according to the official statistics. According to the Health Department, 3,722 samples were taken for COVID-19 test, while 254 people were in institutional quarantine till Monday evening..