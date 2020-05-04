Left Menu
Development News Edition

12 people, including 5 healthcare workers, CISF man test COVID-19 positive in Gautam Buddh Nagar

PTI | Noida | Updated: 04-05-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 20:37 IST
12 people, including 5 healthcare workers, CISF man test COVID-19 positive in Gautam Buddh Nagar

Twelve people, including five healthcare workers and a CISF personnel, tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the district to 179, according to officials. Also, a 20-year-old woman was discharged from hospital after her successful treatment of COVID-19, taking the number of those cured in the district to 102, the officials said. "Total 82 reports have been received in the last 24 hours. Twelve of them were positive and the rest were negative for COVID-19. The cumulative positive cases of coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar are now 179," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

The new patients included a 27-year-old Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable who is part of the force's 11th reserve battalion in Surajpur, Greater Noida, officials said. Five healthcare workers, including two men and three women, also tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the officials said. One of them works at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida, while the other four serve at the Child PGI in Sector 30 of Noida, they said.

Among other patients were a 19-year-old man from Nithari in Sector 31, a 44-year-old man from Salarpur village, a 24-year-old man from Sector 22 and a 42-year-old man from Sector 45 – all in Noida, and a 22-year-old man from sector Pi 1, a 51-year-old man from Sector Pi 3 – both in Greater Noida, according to the officials. A 20-year-old woman who was admitted at GIMS was discharged on Monday, the officer said.

"So far, 102 of the 179 patients have been cured and discharged, leaving 77 active cases in the district," he said. The recovery rate of patients is 56.98 per cent, according to the official statistics. According to the Health Department, 3,722 samples were taken for COVID-19 test, while 254 people were in institutional quarantine till Monday evening..

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

World will need a new template of globalisation post COVID-19: PM Modi

The coronavirus crisis has shown the world the limitations of the existing international system and the need for a new template of globalisation, based on fairness, equality and humanity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday at a vid...

Govt to facilitate return of Indians from abroad from May 7, to charge fare

Plans to bring back Indians stranded abroad due the coronavirus pandemic have been chalked out by the government and the process will begin from May 7 in a phased manner, the Home Ministry said on Monday, adding it will be a paid service. I...

As India eases more curbs in 3rd phase of lockdown, people throng liquor stores, more vehicles on roads

Massive crowds thronged liquor stores, more vehicles plied on roads and cab-hailing platforms resumed services as India entered the third phase of the lockdown on Monday with further easing of curbs except in containment zones in the shadow...

Gujarat COVID-19 count up by 376 to 5,804: death toll 319

Gujarat on Monday reported 376 new COVID-19 cases and the highest single-day deaths at 29, with Ahmedabad alone accounting for 26, taking the overall number of the affected people to 5,804 and fatalities to 319, a Health department official...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020