Chariot construction for Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra to start soon: SJTMC

The Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee on Monday decided to go ahead with the construction of chariots for the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath as it is "not a religious function" but an activity associated with construction, which is permitted by the government during lockdown. The Rath Yatra is scheduled for June 23.

"The managing committee unanimously decided to go for chariot construction as it is not a religious function, rather an activity associated with construction," Gajapati Maharaja of Puri Divya Singha Deb told reporters. He, however, said a final decision will be taken by the Odisha government. Deb said Puri has not reported any COVID-19 case and the pilgrim town comes under the green zone. Therefore there should not be any difficulty as the Home Ministry has allowed construction activities in all three zones, he added.

The managing committee said the chariots would be constructed at "Rath Khala", near the temple administration office. "This Rath Khala is not a public place, but belongs to the Lord," the Gajapati said. He said the religious rituals associated with the chariot construction have already been done inside the temple premises as per the suggestion of Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati on April 26.

However, another religious activity is to be done after the chariots are constructed. "The committee felt that chariot construction will not violate the lockdown norms. The chariots will be conducted as per the guidelines of social distancing," he said.

The Gajapati had previously said the management committee has adhered to the guidelines issued by the central and state governments and held the Chandan Yatra and Akshya Tritiya in the premises of the temple. Two prominent 'Niyogs' (servitors bodies) have appealed to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to not stop the annual Rath Yatra as it is linked to the emotions of lakhs of devotees.