Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana cadre IAS officer resigns, cites 'personal safety on govt duty' as reason

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-05-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 21:03 IST
Haryana cadre IAS officer resigns, cites 'personal safety on govt duty' as reason

A 2014-batch IAS officer of the Haryana cadre resigned on Monday, citing ‘personal safety on government duty’ as the reason for it. The Opposition Congress termed her resignation 'shocking', asking Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar if it was not a "proof of his failure".

Rani Nagar (35) currently held the charge of the director, Archives Department; and the additional director, social justice and empowerment. Recently, Nagar had posted on her Facebook page that she will resign after the coronavirus lockdown was lifted.

She sent her resignation to state chief secretary Keshni Anand Arora, requesting her to forward it to a competent authority in the Union government. The letter has been received at the chief secretary's office, an official said. However, Nagar did not elaborate on what she meant by the reason of her resignation. The officer could not be contacted over the phone. Nagar has also sent copies of the resignation to the president, prime minister, Haryana governor and the chief minister through e-mail.

“The reason for submitting this resignation is the personal safety on government duty," she said in a letter to the chief secretary. "I do hereby most humbly submit to you my resignation from the post of Indian Administrative Service with immediate effect, that is effective from May 4, 2020, forenoon," she wrote.

The letter was also posted on her Facebook page. She later left Chandigarh for her hometown Ghaziabad with her sister. She posted on her Facebook page that she had taken permission to move out of the city.

Commenting on it, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala termed her resignation “a shocking incident”. Hitting out at the BJP-JJP government in the state, Surjewala said, “A senior woman IAS officer has given her resignation stating that she feels unsafe.” “If a woman IAS officer resigns on the grounds citing personal safety on government duty as the reason, then who will safe in Haryana. Is this not no confidence in your government, is this not a living proof of your failure,” Surjewala said hitting out at the chief minister. Nagar had come into limelight in June 2018, when she accused an additional chief secretary-level bureaucrat of harassing her. The state government had conducted an inquiry into the allegations, but the charges did not hold against the officer, a senior official said on Monday.

In an earlier post on her Facebook page, Nagar, who was living in the UT guest house of Chandigarh since 2018 along with her sister, had claimed that despite numerous complaints against the senior bureaucrat, no action was taken against him. Nagar had mentioned that last year, she had lodged a complaint against the bureaucrat before a court and claimed there is a constant threat to “our lives" (she and her sister), while requesting her Facebook friends to report the matter to the court, if they go untraceable.

In December 2017, when she was posted as the subdivisional magistrate of Dabawali in Sirsa district, police had lodged a case of tresspass against an unidentified person on her complaint. Nagar had then posted a video on her Facebook page, alleging that police “failed to initiate a prompt action” on her compliant.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Ten coronavirus cases in Germany's top two divisions: league

Germanys football league insisted Monday the testing of players and backroom staff was providing protection despite 10 cases of coronavirus across the top two divisions as clubs prepare for a possible return to action this month. The DFL re...

U'khand: Gram pradhans to keep watch on people coming from outside

Gram pradhans in Uttarakhand have been assigned the task of keeping a watch on people who have returned from outside the state and ensure they are quarantined for the mandatory 14 days as a COVID-19 precautionary measure if not done already...

Liquor makers pitch for crowd management, online sales as boozers swarm shops

Alcohol makers pitched for allowing online sales of spirits and crowd management at liquor shops as stores at several places in the country were ordered to put up the shutters on Monday with thousands of anxious tipplers breaking social dis...

World will need a new template of globalisation post COVID-19: PM Modi

The coronavirus crisis has shown the world the limitations of the existing international system and the need for a new template of globalisation, based on fairness, equality and humanity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday at a vid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020