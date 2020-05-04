Delhi Police report suggests extending timing of liquor sale to avoid crowding at outlets

After liquor shops failed to maintain the social distancing norm, the Delhi Police's Special Branch on Monday prepared a report and suggested that the timing for sale of alcohol be extended to avoid crowding at the outlets. Many government-run liquor shops which opened after over 40 days in the national capital on Monday had to be shut as people who gathered outside the outlets did not follow social distancing norms, forcing the police to use mild force to disperse the unruly crowd. “The timing for sale of wine may be extended to avoid the crowd and sufficient stock of liquor should be available in shops as people will purchase more than their requirement,” the report prepared by the Special Branch said. “The management of the wine shop is required to ensure social distancing by making proper markings on the ground for the public to stand with a distance of more than a metre while waiting for their turn. They must also have staff for proper crowd management and for making announcements through public announcement systems,” the report said.

It also suggested that a close watch to be maintained over the communities involved in the illegal sale of liquor and other bootleggers. "The management must ensure regular sanitisation of the premises and install cautionary board. The QR code should be promoted for payment. They must ensure regular and proper health checkup of the staff,” it stated.

The report added that on the first day of the opening of wine shops, there may be crowd at the shops and the chances of lockdown violation and law and order problem cannot be ruled out. “Hence, arrangements may be made accordingly by local police and PCR. More deployment and alertness will be required during the first few days of reopening of the shops,” the report suggested. According to an official, about 150 government-run liquor shops have been allowed to open from 9 am to 6.30 pm in accordance with the latest lockdown relaxations given by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Many people were not aware that only government shops were allowed to open. In most areas, including Burari, Mayur Vihar, Gandhi Vihar, Rohini and Janakpuri, a large number of people had lined up outside outlets.

An official said an alcohol vend had to be be closed in Mayur Vihar in east Delhi as people failed to maintain social distancing norms. Similar cases were reported from north and central Delhi. "Two liquor shops opened in Kotla village, Mayur Vihar and Khichripur in east Delhi between 9 to 10 am. However, they were closed within 15 minutes after people did not follow police instructions. No marshal was deployed in these shops,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh said. In Khichadipur, people barged inside one of the shops to buy liquor, he said. PTI NIT SRY.