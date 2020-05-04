Left Menu
443 flights operated under 'Lifeline Udan', says Civil Aviation Ministry

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Monday informed that 443 flights have been operated under Lifeline Udan by Air India, Alliance Air, IAF and private carriers to transport essential medical supplies amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Updated: 04-05-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 21:36 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Monday informed that 443 flights have been operated under Lifeline Udan by Air India, Alliance Air, IAF and private carriers to transport essential medical supplies amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country. "265 of these flights have been operated by Air India and Alliance Air. Cargo transported till date is around 821.07 tons covering over 4,34,531 km," read an official release by the ministry.

'Lifeline Udan' flights are being operated by MoCA to transport essential medical cargo to remote parts of the country to combat against COVID-19 with special focus on the North East Region, island territories and the hill states. The ministry said that helicopter services including Pawan Hans Ltd have been operating in J&K, Ladakh, Islands and North East region transporting critical medical cargo and patients.

"Pawan Hans till 3 May 2020 have carried 2.27 tons of cargo covering a distance of 7,729 kms. Domestic Cargo Operators SpiceJet, Blue Dart, Indigo and Vistara are operating cargo flights on a commercial basis. Spicejet operated 775 cargo flights during 24 March to 3 May 2020 covering a distance of 13,31,226 km and carrying 5,617 tons of cargo. Out of these, 283 were international cargo flights," read the release. According to the ministry, Blue Dart operated 256 cargo flights covering a distance of 2,83,358 km and carrying 4,405 tons of cargo during 25 March to 3 May 2020.

"Out of these, 13 were international cargo flights. Indigo has operated 88 cargo flights during 3 April to 3 May 2020 covering a distance of 1,46, 547 km and carrying around 442 tons of cargo and including 33 international flights. This also includes medical supplies carried free of cost for the government. Vistara has operated 20 cargo flights during 19 April to 3 May 2020 covering a distance of 28,590 km and carrying around 139 tons of cargo," read the release. The ministry said that a cargo air-bridge was established with East Asia for transportation of pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and Covid-19 relief material.

"The quantity of medical cargo brought in by Air India is 930 tons. Blue Dart has uplifted medical supplies of around 114 tons from Guangzhou and Shanghai and 24 tons from Hong Kong, starting 14 April upto 3 May 2020. Spicejet has also uplifted 204 tons of medical supplies from Shanghai and Guangzhou upto 3 May 2020 and 16 tons medical supplies from Hong Kong and Singapore upto 3 May 2020," read the release. (ANI)

