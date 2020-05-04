Govt to facilitate return of Indians from abroad from May 7, to charge fare

Plans to bring back Indians stranded abroad due the coronavirus pandemic have been chalked out by the government and the process will begin from May 7 in a phased manner, the Home Ministry said on Monday, adding it will be a paid service. In a statement, it said only people showing no symptoms of COVID-19 will be allowed to travel. After arrival in India, their medical examination will be conducted and they will be subsequently put under quarantine for 14 days, either in a hospital or in an institutional facility, also on payment basis, the statement said. According to an estimate, the number of Indian nationals stranded abroad could be in lakhs.

Their travel would be arranged by the government by aircraft and naval ships. "The government of India will be facilitating the return of Indian nationals stranded abroad on compelling grounds in a phased manner. The travel would begin from May 7," the statement said.

The government has prepared a Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) and Indian Embassies and High Commissions are preparing a list of distressed Indian citizens in foreign countries. "This facility would be made available on payment-basis. Non-scheduled commercial flights would be arranged for air travel," the statement said. Medical screening of passengers would be done before taking the flight and only asymptomatic passengers would be allowed to travel, it added.

During the journey, all passengers would have to follow social distancing and hygiene protocols issued by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Civil Aviation. "On reaching the destination, everyone would have to register on the Arogya Setu app. Everyone would be medically screened. After scrutiny, they would be quarantined for 14 days, either in a hospital or in an institutional quarantine on payment-basis, by the concerned state government," the Home Ministry said.

Their COVID test would be done after 14 days and further action would be taken according to health protocols, it said. The Ministries of External Affairs and Civil Aviation would soon share detailed information about it through their websites.

"The state governments are being advised to make arrangements, including for testing, quarantine and onward movement of the returning Indians in their respective states," it said. India banned arrival of international flights beginning March 23.

India went in to a 21-day lockdown beginning March 25 in a bid to combat the Coronavirus endemic. The lockdown was extended till May 3 and then again till May 17.