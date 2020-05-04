U'khand: Gram pradhans to keep watch on people coming from outside

Gram pradhans in Uttarakhand have been assigned the task of keeping a watch on people who have returned from outside the state and ensure they are quarantined for the mandatory 14 days as a COVID-19 precautionary measure if not done already. The district administration will provide all information to the gram pradhans concerned about the health status of people coming from outside to their gram sabha, and the responsibility of registering them will rest with the gram pradhans, Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh said. The gram pradhans will have to see to it that everyone coming from outside to their gram sabha completes the mandatory 14-day home quarantine if they have not done it already, he said. If home quarantine is not possible in some cases, the gram pradhans have been asked to quarantine such people at the nearest school building, panchayat building or community building for the specified period, he said. The gram pradhans have to make arrangements for the sanitisation of these places besides water and electricity supply, the chief secretary said. The expenses have to be met out of the state disaster response fund through the district magistrates , Singh said.