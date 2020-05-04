Six die of COVID-19 in Rajasthan; death toll rises to 77

Rajasthan recorded six more coronavirus fatalities on Monday, taking the death toll to 77, while the total number of COVID-19 cases increased to 3,061 after 175 people tested positive for the disease in the state, an official said. Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said six people, including four in Jaipur and two in Jodhpur, died of the virus. The death toll due to the coronavirus in the state has climbed to 77. Jaipur alone has reported 44 deaths.

As many as 175 new cases, including 89 in Jodhpur, 23 in Chittorgarh, 29 in Jaipur, 15 in Pali, four in Ajmer, three each in Kota and Dholpur, two in Rajsamand and one each in Alwar, Bikaner, Barmer, Sikar, Nagaur, Jhalawar and Udaipur have been reported, the health department official said. The state now has 3,061 confirmed cases of COVID-19, out of which 972 have been discharged from hospitals. There are 1,546 active cases, Singh said.

Jaipur has reported the highest number of cases at 1,022, followed by 721 in Jodhpur. The state is under lockdown since March 22 and a massive survey and screening is underway to track the people infected with the virus.