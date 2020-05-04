Left Menu
3 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Telangana, tally 1085

Three new COVID-29 positive cases were reported today in Telangana, all of them from Hyderabad. The state's tally of coronavirus cases till Monday evening stood at 1085.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 04-05-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 22:12 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Three new COVID-29 positive cases were reported today in Telangana, all of them from Hyderabad. The state's tally of coronavirus cases till Monday evening stood at 1085. The number of active cases in the state is 471, the state health department said in its bulletin.

"Today, three new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the state, increasing the active cases toll to 471," it said. The bulletin further reported that 40 patients had been completely cured and discharged today. The total of 585 patients have been cured/discharged in the state so far.

Also, a total of 29 people have died due to the coronavirus state. (ANI)

