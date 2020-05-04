Left Menu
12 cops from 1 Mumbai police station test COVID-19 positive

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-05-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 22:12 IST
Twelve personnel, including six sub-inspectors, of Mumbai's JJ Marg police station tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday, officials said. An official said eight out of the 12 are asymptomatic, adding 40 people who had come in contact with them have been quarantined as a precautionary measure.

"Their reports returned positive today (May 4). Six of the 12 are sub-inspectors. All 12 have been admitted in hospitals while 40 others who came in contact have been quarantined as well," Assistant Commissioner of Police Avinash Dharmadhikari said. The JJ Marg police station shares a boundary wall with state-run JJ Hospital, one of the biggest medical facilities in the metropolis.

On Sunday, six personnel from the Pydhonie police station, three from Nagpada and two from Mahim police station were found infected with the virus..

