These are the top stories from the northern region at 10.30 pm. DEL158 RJ-VIRUS-2NDLD CASES Six die of COVID-19 in Rajasthan; death toll rises to 77 Jaipur: Rajasthan recorded six more coronavirus fatalities on Monday, taking the death toll to 77, while the total number of COVID-19 cases increased to 3,061 after 175 people tested positive for the disease in the state, an official said.

DES53 RJ-GEHLOT-RAIL FARE Raj govt will bear rail fare for migrant workers Jaipur: The Rajasthan government will bear the cost of rail fares for migrant workers returning from the state to their homes in different parts of the country besides not charging any money to drop them by buses within the boundaries of the state. DEL129 PB-VIRUS-CASES Pb COVID tally crosses 1200 with 132 new cases; Nanded pilgrims form 65 pc of total Chandigarh: Punjab on Monday reported 132 fresh coronavirus cases, all but eight of them Nanded-returned pilgrims, taking the total number to 1,232 in the state, officials said.

DES13 PB-NANDED-MINISTER (CORRECTED) Nanded pilgrims: Punjab minister junks Maharashtra Cong leader's statement Chandigarh: Punjab Transport Minister Razia Sultana on Monday trashed a Maharashtra Congress leader's reported statement that the state bus drivers who brought Sikh pilgrims from the Nanded may have infected them with coronavirus. DES59 PB-VIRUS-NANDED-SAD SAD slams Digvijaya, Amarinder for 'defaming' Sikh pilgrims Chandigarh: SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday lashed out at Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, accusing him of attempting to link the Nanded Sikhs, pilgrims, with the spread of coronavirus in Punjab.

DEL157 UP-VIRUS-2NDLD CASES COVID-19 toll mounts to 50 in UP, 122 new cases Lucknow: The novel coronavirus death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 50 on Monday with seven more fatalities in five districts and the number of cases climbed to 2,766 after 122 people tested positive. DEL67 UP-VIRUS-2NDLD TRAIN Over 3,000 workers brought to UP in special trains from Maharashtra Lucknow/Gorakhpur: Over 3,000 laborers stuck in Maharashtra due to the coronavirus lockdown were brought to Uttar Pradesh in three special trains on Monday.

DES54 HR-VIRUS-CASES Haryana: One coronavirus patient dies, 75 fresh cases push state tally to 517 Chandigarh: One coronavirus patient died while 75 fresh cases surfaced in Haryana, taking the infection count in the state to 517 on Monday, a Health Department bulletin said. DES50 HP-VIRUS-2NDLD CASES New COVID-19 case in Himachal after 10 days Shimla: A 30-year-old man who returned from Delhi last week tested positive for novel coronavirus in Mandi district on Monday, the first case in Himachal Pradesh in the past 11 days, officials said. DES58 UKD-LD LOCKDOWN-MLA UP MLA held for violating lockdown curbs, let off on bail Dehradun/Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh MLA Amanmani Tripathi and 12 of his associates were arrested in Rishikesh for allegedly violating lockdown restrictions and let off subsequently on bail, officials said on Monday. DES43 NCR-VIRUS-LD NOIDA 12 people, including 5 healthcare workers, CISF man test COVID-19 positive in Gautam Buddh Nagar Noida (UP): Twelve people, including five healthcare workers and a CISF personnel, tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the district to 179, according to officials.

DEL150 PB-SOLDIER-FUNERAL Soldier killed in Kashmir operation cremated, his CO's funeral on Tuesday Chandigarh: Naik Rajesh Kumar, who was killed in an anti-terror operation in north Kashmir, was cremated will full military honors at his home village in Punjab's Mansa district on Monday evening. DES49 HR-OFFICER-LD RESIGNATION Haryana cadre IAS officer resigns, cites 'personal safety on govt duty' as reason Chandigarh: A 2014-batch IAS officer of the Haryana cadre resigned on Monday, citing 'personal safety on government duty' as the reason for it.

DES45 PB-LOCKDOWN-SINGER Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala booked for curfew violation, DSP suspended Chandigarh: Controversial Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was booked for curfew violation and a DSP suspended after a video of him at a shooting range in Punjab's Sangrur surfaced on social media.