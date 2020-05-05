Delhi Police Welfare Society distributes 22550 masks, 7000 small sanitizer bottles

The Delhi Police Welfare Society has taken several initiatives to aid the fight against coronavirus and distributed 22,500 masks among police personnel and other needy people, officials said on Monday. According to police, one of the society's first initiatives included production of stitched cotton face masks at its skill centres at Narela, Model Town, Ahata Kidara and Dwarka. So far, 22,500 masks have been distributed amongst police personnel and the marginalised people, they said.

In collaboration with Tihar Jail authorities, they also prepared hand cleaners and sanitizers with ingredients specified under the norms. "The main objective was to provide pocket sanitizers to the police personnel apart from their family members free of cost to have adequate protection against infection," a senior police official said. So far, nearly 7,000 bottles have been distributed both amongst police personnel and the needy in the industrial area of Samaypur Badli, Shakur Basti and Azadpur Jhuggis near Kela Godam and Shalimar Bagh, he said. PTI AMP TIR