Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana to run 40 trains a day for one week to send migrant workers home

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-05-2020 10:28 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 10:12 IST
Telangana to run 40 trains a day for one week to send migrant workers home
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In a major relief for migrant workers stranded in different parts of Telangana, the state government has said 40 special trains would be deployed per day for one week beginning Tuesday to ferry them to their native places in states, including Bihar and West Bengal. These trains will start from various stations in the city, Warangal, Khammam, and Ramagundam among other places, a release from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's office said late on Monday night, announcing the massive evacuation exercise amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The destinations of these trains will be various places in Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal, it said, three days after the first such special train carrying 1,200 workers was operated from Telangana to Hatia in Jharkhand after the Railways acceded to the request of the state government. The Railways has announced the operation of "Shramik Special" trains to ferry the migrant workers.

Rao held a review meeting with senior officials on the hardships being faced by the laborers, stranded in different parts of the state. "The CM had taken a decision to run special trains for the migrant workers to reach their destination. The CM spoke to SC Railway General manager Sri Gajanan Mallya and requested him to arrange for 40 special trains from Tuesday," the release said.

State Nodal officer Sandeep Kumar Sultania and Additional DG of police Jitender have been appointed as special officers to oversee the return of the stranded workers, the release said. Many workers have already registered their names to go to their native places by the special trains.

The Chief Minister appealed them not to be distressed as his government was making necessary arrangements.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sriram Venkataraman named Flipkart Commerce CFO

Walmart-owned Flipkart on Tuesday said it has appointed Sriram Venkataraman as the Chief Financial Officer for Flipkart Commerce Flipkart and Myntra with immediate effect. Venkataraman succeeds in Emily McNeal, who held the role of Flipkart...

Thailand reports one new coronavirus case, no new deaths

Thailand on Tuesday reported one new coronavirus case and no new deaths, the lowest number of new infections since March 9. The new case is a 45-year-old Thai man from the southern province of Narathiwat, authorities said.The number of new ...

Cricket-Warne suggests weighted ball to solve shining dilemma

Australian spin great Shane Warne has suggested using weighted balls to help pace bowlers generate swing without risking health when cricket resumes after the coronavirus shutdown. The traditional way of shining the ball by rubbing it with ...

Australia, New Zealand start work on plan for travel between them

Australia and New Zealand have agreed to begin work on allowing travel between both countries and this arrangement could be eventually extended to other Pacific island nations, the countries said in a joint statement on Tuesday.Such an arra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020