Research fellow spreading awareness about coronavirus through giant hoardings

In her crusade against the coronavirus, a 34-year-old gold medallist in visual arts is making giant hoardings of the "corona devil" to raise awareness about lockdown in Punjab's Pathankot city. Renu Kashyap, along with her brothers Yogesh Pal Sunny and Gagandeep, is spreading the message why it is important to stay home, wear masks and gloves and follow social-distancing norms.

During the pandemic, people are contributing to support government efforts in different ways, and Kashyap said she is doing it through paintings. “We can see several people still violating the lockdown norms who ignored the frequent administration appeals after which I, as an artist, have made planning to spread awareness about COVID-19,” the junior research fellow in visual arts said.

She started her campaign against the virus after Pathankot Deputy Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Khaira got "impressed" by her idea during a discussion. “We have planned to draw images and slogans on 10 different locations in the city. Five have been done," said Kashyap, who has got a two-year fellowship in the Ministry of Cultural Affairs. “At a particular point, giant images of a corona devil with size near about 20 by 20 feet were being made by me and my two brothers. It's my way to fight against the global pandemic," she added.

Kashyap has received three state awards from former Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra for her work on sculptures. Additional Deputy Commissioner Abhijeet Kaplash said this is a great move by her to spread awareness.