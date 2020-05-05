Pulitzer Prize for 3 photojournalists from JK for their 'striking images of life'

Left Menu
(Eds: Updating with details) Srinagar, May 5 (PTI) Three photojournalists from Jammu and Kashmir have been awarded the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for their "striking images of life" in the valley. Channi Anand, Mukhtar Khan and Dar Yasin of the Associated Press won in the feature photography category. Khan is over the moon after he came to know about the award. "I could have never imagined in my lifetime... It could not have been possible without my family - both at home and AP," he said.   Taking to Twitter soon after the awards were announced, Khan said, "Dear colleagues and friends I just want to say Thank you and that this award @PulitzerPrizes (is) an honor for us. Thank you for always sanding by us." Dar, who like Khan hails from Srinagar, said the award was an honour and a privilege.  "I would just like to say thank you for standing by us always. It's an honour and a privilege beyond any we could have ever imagined. It's overwhelming to receive this honour," he said.

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the three photojournalists who won the biggest prize in journalism for their feature photography during the lock down in the region following abrogation of Article 370 in August last year.  "It's been a difficult year for journalists in Kashmir & that's saying something considering the last 30 years haven't exactly been easy. Congratulations to @daryasin, @muukhtark_khan & @channiap on this prestigious award. More power to your cameras," National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said in a tweet.  Iltija Mufti, daughter of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, while congratulating the photojournalists, said media personnel from Jammu and Kashmir are winning accolades abroad but are punished back home. "Congratulations @daryasin @muukhtark_khan for your exemplary photography capturing the humanitarian crisis in Kashmir post illegal abrogation of Article 370. Bizarre that our journalists win accolades abroad but are punished under draconian laws on home turf," iltija tweeted from her mother's Twitter account.

The journalist fraternity also hailed the first Pulitzer winners from Jammu and Kashmir.  People and organisations from other walks of life including Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry too sent congratulatory messages to the trio. PTI MIJ ZMN.

