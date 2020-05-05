Left Menu
Western Army Commander reviews operational readiness of troops

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-05-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 19:38 IST
Western Army Commander Lt Gen R P Singh visited the Yol and Palampur-based military stations on Tuesday and reviewed the operational readiness of the troops to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, a defence spokesperson said. The general officer commanding (GoC) 9 Corps, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, briefed him about the current situation, operational preparedness and efforts to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

Lt Gen Singh also interacted with civil officials and felicitated Rajesh Kumar Prajapati, Deputy Commissioner of Kangra, for commendable efforts in containing and instituting adequate measures to combat the COVID-19 spread. Thereafter, the Army Commander visited the Palampur Military Station and interacted with doctors and staff members of the COVID-19 dedicated hospital and the COVID Care Centre. He lauded the corona warriors for their relentless efforts in preparation to fight against the pandemic and rendering selfless service to the nation.

