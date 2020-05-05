Left Menu
Development News Edition

Relief for Puducherry as 160 people with Koyambedu link test negative for COVID-19

PTI | Puduc | Updated: 05-05-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 19:58 IST
Relief for Puducherry as 160 people with Koyambedu link test negative for COVID-19

In a relief to Puducherry, all 160 people engaged in vegetable business and been to Koyambedu market in Chennai which has emerged the latest super spreader of coronavirus, or come into contact with returnees have tested negative for the contagion, a senior health department official of the union territory said on Tuesday. Samples of 160 people were tested by a team of doctors on Monday and all of them returned negative, Director of Health and Family Welfare Mohan Kumar said.

The sprawling Koyambedu market, one of the largest in the country receiving supplies from even far off districts, has turned out to be the latest COVID-19 hotspot as a large number of traders and loadmen, who came from different parts of Tamil Nadu, tested positive for the virus in recent days. Approximately around 600 cases out of the over 3,500 in the neighbouring state are linked to the market, which has since been shut and about 200 functional shops shifted to a suburban location by the authorities on Monday.

Meanwhile, Puducherry Assembly Speaker V P Sivakolundhu appealed to Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, who have been at loggerheads over various issues for a long time, to bury the hatchet and work in tandem in the larger interest of the UT especially when it was facing an extraordinary situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. If the two did not work in unison, the situation would worsen in the union territory in the days to come, he said.

Briefing the media on COVID-19 situation, Narayanasamy said two areas -- Muthialpet and Tirukanoor -- in the UT have been removed from the list of containment zones following recovery of COVID-19 patients. However, Reddiarpalayam, Ariyankuppam and Tiruvandarkoil continued to be containment zones.

He said police and revenue authorities were now preventing people from neighbouring Cuddalore and Villupuram districts, where COVID-19 cases are higher, from getting into Puducherry limits. All the border points close to districts in Tamil Nadu have been sealed as part of the lockdown. Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao told reporters that he has requested the Chief Minister to let all liquor shops reopen in Puducherry as already the neighbouring states of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have announced their decisions to let the outlets function and people from the UT might cross the border to get their favourite tipple.

"If we do not reopen the shops in Puducherry and outlying regions of Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam people from the UT would cross over to the neighbouring states. The scope for infection would be more," he said. Further, Puducherry government also needed revenue and hence the shops should be permitted to restart business, he contended.

He said presently there were only three patients -- two in Puducherry and one in Mahe, an enclave of the UT in Kerala, undergoing treatment for COVID 19. In a statement, Speaker Sivakolundhu said repeated statements and counter statements by the two constitutional authorities and Ministers and legislators holding dharna and other agitations against the Lt Governor would never be of any help.

Recently, Bedi and the chief minister had sparred over distribution of rice to above poverty line families during the lockdown. Bedi gave conditional nod to the government move even as Welfare Minister M Kandasamy and some ruling Congress MLAs staged a sit-in protest demanding that she facilitate the implementation of the initiative.

"These activities have come to cause concern particularly when Union Territory is now faced with an extraordinary situation (caused by pandemic)," the Speaker said. "I therefore make a fervent appeal to the Lt Governor and Chief Minister to bury the hatchet and work in a coordinated manner. This is the expectation of the people...," he added.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Detroit automakers push for restart of plants within 2 weeks

Major US automakers are planning to reopen North American factories within two weeks, potentially putting thousands of workers back on the assembly line as part of a gradual return to normality. Fiat Chrysler CEO Mike Manley said on an earn...

EU to add Panama, Bahamas, Mauritius to money-laundering blacklist

The European Commission is set to include Panama, the Bahamas, Mauritius and nine other countries to its list of states that pose a financial risks to the bloc because of anti-money laundering and terrorism financing shortfalls, a draft doc...

Locked down Paris Opera facing 40 million-euro losses

Paris Opera is looking at losses of 40 million euros 43 million this year, its director warned Tuesday, and may not reopen until 2021. Europes biggest opera and ballet company was hit by a catastrophic strike over pensions reform earlier th...

Trump denies U.S. role in what Venezuela says was 'mercenary' incursion

President Donald Trump on Tuesday denied any involvement by the U.S. government in what Venezuelan officials have called a failed armed incursion in the South American country that led to the capture of two American mercenaries.Trump made t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020