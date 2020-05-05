Left Menu
Handwara martyr cremated

PTI | Almora | Updated: 05-05-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 20:01 IST
The mortal remains of Lance Naik Dinesh Singh, who was among the five security personnel killed in an encounter with terrorists in Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir, were consigned to the flames here on Tuesday

Almora SP Prahlad Narayan Meena placed a wreath on the 25-year-old martyr's body to pay his last respects.         The cremation took place at the Rameshwar ghat here in the presence of his family members

Lance Naik Dinesh Singh was the only son of ex-armyman Godhan Singh Gainra, a resident of Bhanoli village in Almora.

