Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab coronavirus tally rises to 1,451; 67 per cent of cases have Nanded link

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-05-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 20:08 IST
Punjab coronavirus tally rises to 1,451; 67 per cent of cases have Nanded link

Punjab witnessed another significant rise in coronavirus cases on Tuesday with 219 more people, mostly Nanded pilgrims, testing positive for the infection. Two people—a 55-year-old Hoshiarpur man and a 22-year-old woman from Amritsar—also succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll to 25 in the state. Both died on Monday. Of the state’s tally of 1,451, those who have returned from Maharashtra’s Nanded account for 67 per cent (969 cases), a health official said. Of the 219 cases reported on Tuesday, 174 were linked to the Nanded pilgrims. The maximum 48 fresh cases surfaced in Gurdaspur, followed by 47 in Tarn Taran and 34 in Fazilka, a medical bulletin said.

Twenty-seven people were found infected with the virus in Faridkot; 22 in Sangrur; 15 in Muktsar; 14 in Ludhiana; six in Jalandhar; five in Kapurthala; and one in Patiala. Meanwhile, notorious Punjab gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria also tested posted for the virus in Gurdaspur’s Batala, where he was brought on a production warrant from a Patiala jail in the murder case of an Akali leader. Over 30 police personnel who interrogated him will be quarantined and tested, the authorities said. Five COVID-19 patients—four from Patiala and one from Pathankot--were discharged from hospitals after recovery. So far, 133 patients have recovered from the disease, officials said. Amritsar continued to top the coronavirus tally with 218 coronavirus cases in the state, followed by Jalandhar (134); Ludhiana (124); Mohali (95); Hoshiarpur (88); Patiala and Tarn Taran (87 each); SBS Nagar and Sangrur (85 each); Gurdaspur (84); Muktsar (64); Faridkot (45); Ferozepur (42); Fazilka (38); Bathinda (36); Moga (28); Pathankot (27); Barnala (19); Kapurthala (18); Mansa (17); Fatehgarh Sahib (16); and Rupnagar (14). Two patients are on ventilator support.

A total of 30,199 samples have been taken so far in the state, of which, 23,352 tested negative for the infection. Reports of 5,396 samples are awaited. Currently, there are 1,293 active cases in the state, as per the bulletin.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Thomson Reuters cuts sales outlook, narrowly misses earnings estimates

Thomson Reuters cut its full-year sales outlook due to disruption to the global economy from the coronavirus crisis on Tuesday as it reported higher quarterly sales and earnings which fell slightly short of Wall Street estimates. The compan...

Grant of consular services to foreign nationals stranded in India extended

Union Ministry for Home Affairs MHA, on 17.04.2020, had granted consular services on a gratis basis to foreign nationals, presently stranded in India due to travel restrictions in the context of COVID-19 outbreak, till 3rd May 2020. httpspi...

U.S., UK launch post-Brexit video trade talks amid coronavirus recession

The United States and Britain launch trade negotiations by videoconference on Tuesday following the UKs exit from the European Union, as both allies struggle with the effects of the coronavirus crisis and aim to shore up domestic supply cha...

Detroit automakers push for restart of plants within 2 weeks

Major US automakers are planning to reopen North American factories within two weeks, potentially putting thousands of workers back on the assembly line as part of a gradual return to normality. Fiat Chrysler CEO Mike Manley said on an earn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020