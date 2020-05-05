Cop, cow-smuggler injured in encounter in UP's Sambhal

Cop, cow-smuggler injured in encounter in UP's SambhalPTI | Sambhal | Updated: 05-05-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 20:41 IST
A policeman and a suspected cow-smuggler were injured in an encounter in the Baniather area here, police said on Tuesday
Two persons on a motorcycle were stopped during routine checking. They opened fire and an encounter ensued after police personnel retaliated, they said
Policeman Mochhendra Kumar and Bilal were injured in the encounter, police said. Bilal’s accomplice managed to escape, they said.
