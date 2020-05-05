COAS Naravane briefed on operational readiness of formations in Eastern India

General MM Naravane, Chief of Army Staff visited various field formations in Eastern India from 04 to 05 May which included Sukna, Binnaguri and Panagarh.

During his two days visit, the Chief of Army Staff was briefed in detail by the formation commanders on the operational readiness of the formations and other important training and logistics issues. The Chief of Army Staff interacted extensively with the troops deployed on the ground and took stock of the situation along the borders. During his visit, he also inspected various facilities set up by the Indian Army in its effort to contribute significantly to the nation's fight against COVID-19. He complimented the high state of operational preparedness as well as training standards and exhorted all ranks to continue the good work in these difficult times.

(With Inputs from PIB)