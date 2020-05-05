Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mizoram govt employees to forego part of their salaries to aid state amid COVID-19 outbreak

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 05-05-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 21:05 IST
Mizoram govt employees to forego part of their salaries to aid state amid COVID-19 outbreak

Employees of the Mizoram government will forego a part of their salaries to aid the state financially in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak, official sources said on Tuesday. The decision was taken at a meeting attended by representatives of various associations of government employees, chief secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo and other senior government officials, they said.

Group A, B and C employees will forego 10 per cent of their basic pay, while Group D employees will give up 5 per cent of basic pay, the sources said. They will forego the part of their salaries from May to December The meeting was attended by at least 75 associations of government employees.

Chuaungo briefed the associations about the unprecedented crisis being faced due to the coronavirus outbreak. He said it is not yet known how much the outbreak would affect the economy and impede development.

The state has already began to face an economic crisis because the quantum of funds it receives from the Centre has considerably declined, he said. Even though central funding has been considerably reduced, crores of rupees have to be spent in the fight against COVID-19 beyond the annual budget, Chuaungo said.

He urged all government employees to make collective efforts to join the fight against the outbreak in view of the gradual economic slowdown. Although different proposals and suggestions were put forth by various associations, the meeting unanimously agreed that the employees will forego a part of their salaries.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary JC Ramthanga, Finance Commissioner Vanlalchhuanga, Planning Secretary C Vanlalramsanga and Home Secretary Lalbiaksangi, among others..

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Too soon for reliable international comparisons on COVID-19 deaths -UK minister

It is too soon to make reliable international comparisons on death tolls from the new coronavirus, British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday. Figures released earlier on Tuesday showed the United Kingdom has overtaken Italy to r...

Norwegian Air sets deep discount for share sale

Norwegian Air will sell new shares at a 79 discount to the latest traded price on the Oslo Bourse, the budget carrier said on Tuesday as it seeks to boost its equity in order to qualify for Norways government aid package.Norwegian aims to s...

Govt suspends all visas given to foreigners, bars travel by OCI holders till ban on air services

All existing visas granted to foreign nationals, who wish to visit India, have been suspended by the government till international air travel to and from India remains shut due to the coronavirus pandemic. In a separate order, the Union Hom...

Soccer-Sampaoli let me go drinking at Sevilla, says Nasri

Samir Nasri has revealed the remarkable freedom he was given as a Sevilla player by his former coach Jorge Sampaoli, who he said had no problem with the Frenchman going out drinking and to nightclubs as long as he performed on the pitch. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020