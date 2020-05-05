Mizoram govt employees to forego part of their salaries to aid state amid COVID-19 outbreak

Employees of the Mizoram government will forego a part of their salaries to aid the state financially in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak, official sources said on Tuesday. The decision was taken at a meeting attended by representatives of various associations of government employees, chief secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo and other senior government officials, they said.

Group A, B and C employees will forego 10 per cent of their basic pay, while Group D employees will give up 5 per cent of basic pay, the sources said. They will forego the part of their salaries from May to December The meeting was attended by at least 75 associations of government employees.

Chuaungo briefed the associations about the unprecedented crisis being faced due to the coronavirus outbreak. He said it is not yet known how much the outbreak would affect the economy and impede development.

The state has already began to face an economic crisis because the quantum of funds it receives from the Centre has considerably declined, he said. Even though central funding has been considerably reduced, crores of rupees have to be spent in the fight against COVID-19 beyond the annual budget, Chuaungo said.

He urged all government employees to make collective efforts to join the fight against the outbreak in view of the gradual economic slowdown. Although different proposals and suggestions were put forth by various associations, the meeting unanimously agreed that the employees will forego a part of their salaries.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary JC Ramthanga, Finance Commissioner Vanlalchhuanga, Planning Secretary C Vanlalramsanga and Home Secretary Lalbiaksangi, among others..