PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:15pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:15pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 33 32 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 1717 589 34 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 43 32 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 539 142 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 115 21 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 58 36 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 5104 1468 64 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 7 7 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 6245 1381 368 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 548 256 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 43 34 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 741 320 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 115 27 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 673 331 29 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 502 462 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 45 17 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 3049 1000 176 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 15525 2819 617 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 12 10 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 173 60 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 10 6 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 1451 133 25 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 3127 1047 82 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 4058 1485 33 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 1085 585 29 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 29 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 61 39 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 2880 987 56 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 1344 264 68 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 49336 13596 1614 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 46711 and the death toll at 1583. The ministry said that 13161 people have so far recovered from the infection.