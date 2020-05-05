Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two more deaths in Punjab; 67 per cent cases have Nanded link

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-05-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 21:30 IST
Two more deaths in Punjab; 67 per cent cases have Nanded link

Punjab reported two coronavirus deaths on Tuesday as the number of people testing positive rose to 1,451, a spike caused by 219 fresh cases, most of them pilgrims who had been to the Nanded gurdwara in Maharashtra. Out of the 219 new cases, 174 are Nanded pilgrims.

They now account for 67 per cent (969) of the total 1,451 coronavirus cases detected so far in the state, a health official said. Officials said the death toll in the state rose to 25 after a 55-year-old Hoshiarpur man and a 22-year-old woman from Amritsar succumbed to the infection. Both died on Monday. The maximum 48 fresh cases surfaced in Gurdaspur, followed by 47 in Tarn Taran and 34 in Fazilka, a medical bulletin said.

Twenty-seven people were found infected with the virus in Faridkot; 22 in Sangrur; 15 in Muktsar; 14 in Ludhiana; six in Jalandhar; five in Kapurthala; and one in Patiala. Meanwhile, notorious Punjab gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria also tested posted for the virus in Gurdaspur’s Batala, where he was brought on a production warrant from a Patiala jail in the murder case of an Akali leader.

Over 30 police personnel who interrogated him will be quarantined and tested, the authorities said. Five COVID-19 patients—four from Patiala and one from Pathankot--were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

So far, 133 patients have recovered from the disease, officials said. Amritsar continued to top the coronavirus tally with 218 coronavirus cases in the state, followed by Jalandhar (134); Ludhiana (124); Mohali (95); Hoshiarpur (88); Patiala and Tarn Taran (87 each); SBS Nagar and Sangrur (85 each); Gurdaspur (84); Muktsar (64); Faridkot (45); Ferozepur (42); Fazilka (38); Bathinda (36); Moga (28); Pathankot (27); Barnala (19); Kapurthala (18); Mansa (17); Fatehgarh Sahib (16); and Rupnagar (14).

Two patients are on ventilator support. A total of 30,199 samples have been taken so far in the state, of which, 23,352 tested negative for the infection. Reports of 5,396 samples are awaited.

Currently, there are 1,293 active cases in the state, as per the bulletin..

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Children at risk as pandemic pushes them online warns U.N. agency

Children are accessing the internet at a younger age, spending longer online and are at greater risk of cyber bullying as the COVID-19 pandemic keeps them at home, a U.N. agency said on Tuesday. The Geneva-based International Telecommunicat...

Trump denies U.S. role in what Venezuela says was 'mercenary' incursion

President Donald Trump on Tuesday denied any involvement by the U.S. government in what Venezuelan officials have called a failed armed incursion in the South American country that led to the capture of two American mercenaries. Trump made ...

Too soon for reliable international comparisons on COVID-19 deaths -UK minister

It is too soon to make reliable international comparisons on death tolls from the new coronavirus, British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday. Figures released earlier on Tuesday showed the United Kingdom has overtaken Italy to r...

Norwegian Air sets deep discount for share sale

Norwegian Air will sell new shares at a 79 discount to the latest traded price on the Oslo Bourse, the budget carrier said on Tuesday as it seeks to boost its equity in order to qualify for Norways government aid package.Norwegian aims to s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020