Domestic manufacturers can produce 2.5 lakh PPEs, 2 lakh N-95 masks per day, GoM informed

The domestic manufacturers have reached the capacity of producing nearly 2.5 lakh PPEs and 2 lakh N-95 masks per day which is sufficient to meet the requirement of the country in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in near future, the Group of Ministers (GoM) was informed on Tuesday. The GoM, which held its 14th meeting under the chairmanship of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, highlighted the need for ensuring stringent measures for quality control of personal protection equipment (PPEs), masks, ventilators among others. Random batch sampling for ensuring compliance and adherence to the quality standards laid down was also stressed upon by the GoM, a statement by the health ministry said. A detailed presentation on the present status of COVID-19 cases globally and within the country was made to the GoM, and states were asked to follow and further strengthen their contingency plans to combat the infection on the basis of classification of the districts. Several other measures about strengthening capacity of states, including devoting adequate resources for creating dedicated COVID-19 hospitals, equipping medical institutions with adequate number of PPEs, ventilators and other essential equipment, were also discussed at the meeting. The GoM was apprised that the death rate of COVID-19 patients is around 3.2 per cent, while the recovery rate is more than 25 per cent, which may be taken as a positive effect of the lockdown in the country along with the cluster management and containment strategy, the statement said. The GoM was also informed that genome sequencing of strains of the novel coronavirus isolated from patients in different parts of the country has been initiated

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, chairman of Empowered Group -11 informed the GoM that they are monitoring and supervising the strategic issues arriving out of the measures taken so far in containing the pandemic. He also apprised the GoM that at different stages during lockdown, decisions on graded liberalisation were taken after consultations with stakeholders, cutting across various ministries and other Empowered Groups, the statement said. A presentation was made by Ajay Sawhney, Secretary, MeitY, and chairman of Empowered Group-9, dealing with technology solutions and data management for combating COVID-19, the statement stated. Various aspects pertaining to the “performance, impact and benefits” of Arogya Setu application were discussed during the meeting. It was informed that close to 9 crore users had downloaded the application as on May 4. "People have informed about their health status on the application which has helped in tracing those suffering with any symptoms for COVID-19 containment. The GoM was also informed that a mechanism has been devised to reach out to the people who have landline or featured phones through Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) in local languages for better results," it said. Vardhan stated that the use of technology is integral for the containment strategy and is helping the states to manage the deadly disease in a more effective manner. “The GoM was also told that under the Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP) as on May 4, 29.38 lakh MT of foodgrain has been distributed to 58.77 crore beneficiaries by 36 states/UTs as first month (April) entitlement. “A total of 5.82 lakh MT foodgrain has been distributed to 11.63 crore beneficiaries by 20 states and UTs as second month (May) entitlement so far,” the statement stated. In total, 66.08 lakh MT food grain has been lifted by 36 states and UTs from the Food Corporation of India so far, it added. “An amount of Rs 6,868.74 crore has been transferred to Ujjawala (PMUY) beneficiaries. Also, 4.98 crore PMUY cylinders have been booked and 4.72 crore have been delivered during April-May. “Financial sanction for 8.18 crore beneficiaries (farmers) at Rs 2,000 each has been generated during 2020-21 and Rs 16,364 crore have been released under DBT cash transfers to farmers during the same period,” the statement added. As support for senior citizens, widows and ‘divyang’, the first installment of funds at Rs 500 per beneficiary has been released to 2.812 crore accounts of eligible beneficiaries, amounting to Rs 1,405 crore. The next installment of Rs 500 will go in the second fortnight, the statement said. “As on date, 20.05 crore Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana accounts of women are being credited with Rs 500 per account as cash transfers under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyana Package ( PMGKP). Besides, 9.27 lakh members of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) had availed the facility of online withdrawal amounting to Rs 2,895 crore,” it added. PTI PLB SRY