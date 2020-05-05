Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab police personnel with medical issues barred from COVID-19 duty

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-05-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 22:21 IST
Punjab police personnel with medical issues barred from COVID-19 duty

Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta on Tuesday barred all police personnel with medical issues and women cops with children under five years of age from frontline duty, in a bid to protect them from the exposure to COVID-19. The decision has been approved by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who has asked the DGP to ensure all protective and welfare measures for the ‘corona warriors’ battling the disease from the front, an official release said here. The DGP said there had been concerns expressed on this count during several calls received on the newly-launched tele-counselling facility for anxious police ‘corona warriors’ and their families. At present, there are over 48,000 police personnel engaged in curfew enforcement and relief measures across the state. The tele-counselling facility was launched on April 20 to equip police officers and their families with additional information and skills to cope with the psychological aspects of the COVID-19 duties. Several calls were received regarding issues of health and safety of women police personnel who were either lactating mothers or with children under the age of five years. Separation from young children was causing hardship, worry and anxiety, especially in cases where the husband and wife were both members of the police force, said the DGP, adding that in response to these concerns, it was decided not to deploy such women personnel on frontline duty. Similar apprehensions were forthcoming with respect to personnel suffering from various medical issues, especially respiratory distress, which could aggravate their risk factors, the top official added

PTI VSD CHS SRY

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pfizer and BioNTech begin human trial for COVID-19 vaccine in US

American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer along with German biotech company BioNTech has begun human trials of a potential COVID-19 vaccine in the US. The initial trial will involve 360 volunteers, and the first subjects have already received in...

India in touch with Pak over implementation of ICJ verdict on Jadhav case: Sources

India is in touch with Pakistan in ensuring implementation of the verdict by the International Court of Justice in the case relating to Indian death-row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav, official sources said on Tuesday. Jadhav, a retired Indian N...

Maha to play intra-state buses to ferry stranded people

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday decided to ply about 10,000 buses to ferry stranded people from one district to another within the state amidst the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown. After the announcement of lockdown was made on M...

Repatriation of Indian nationals from UAE to start from May 7, first to Kerala

The first two special flights that will operate from Thursday to evacuate Indians stranded in the UAE due to the coronavirus pandemic will begin with applicants from Kerala, who formed the majority of the expatriates who have registered to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020