Mathura: Locality sealed after two visiting Mauritians test positive for coronavirus

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 05-05-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 22:22 IST
The district authorities have sealed a neighbourhood here and declared it a hot spot after two visiting Mauritian nationals tested positive for coronavirus, an official said. "In order to prevent a spurt in coronavirus cases, a half-kilometer radius area around Anand Vatika Vrindavan has been sealed and a door-to-door survey has started," District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra said.

He said the movement of people, opening of shops, private and government offices will not be allowed in the hot spot area. Supply of essential commodities in the area would be maintained through door-to-door delivery, he said.

The official said surprise checks were conducted at quarantine centres and they were found satisfactory. However, orders to maintain more vigil in hot spot areas were issued. The supply of essential commodities in hot spot area was also found satisfactory, he said.

The number of COVID-19 patients here has gone up to 32, the official said..

