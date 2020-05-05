Left Menu
Development News Edition

Defence Minister reviews NCC work in COVID-19 crisis

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 01:05 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 23:44 IST
Defence Minister reviews NCC work in COVID-19 crisis
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@rajnathsingh)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday reviewed the work of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in preventing the spread of COVID-19, the Defence Ministry said. The minister held a video conference with 17 NCC Directorates located all over the country. Lt Gen Rajeev Chopra, Director General, NCC, and Ajay Kumar, Defence Secretary, also participated in the conference.

"The NCC cadets have been engaged in logistics and supply chain management duties, ensuring supply of essential food material, medicines, assisting in traffic duties, etc," the ministry said in a press release. Some of the cadets have also made educational videos for social media, while others have made masks and distributed them locally, the ministry noted.

"Shri Rajnath Singh appreciated the vital role that the NCC directorates were playing as more than 60,000 NCC cadets, of whom 25 per cent were girl cadets, are assisting the local administration in preventing COVID-19," the ministry said. While appreciating their role, Singh cautioned that the NCC cadets should be deployed only for the tasks for which they have been trained.

In another press release, the Defence Ministry said all those who want to undertake aerial survey and require a no-objection certificate from the ministry need to go to its web portal HYPERLINK "http://www.modnoc.ncog.gov.in"www.modnoc.ncog.gov.in The ministry added that since March 1 this year, it is only accepting the online applications for the NOCs. India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 46,400 people and killed more than 1,560 people in the country till now.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

Apple, Google ban use of location tracking in contact tracing apps

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Seven test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, total 176 cases in state

Seven persons, six of whom recently returned from Gujarat and West Bengal, tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha on Tuesday, taking the number of cases in the state to 176, an official said. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state...

Cycling-New Paris-Roubaix race boosts women's cycling

The COVID-19 crisis has wreaked havoc on the cycling calendar but female riders were able to celebrate the addition of a new race in 2020 when the International Cycling Union UCI unveiled its revised schedule on Tuesday.The first edition of...

Defence Minister reviews NCC work in COVID-19 crisis

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday reviewed the work of the National Cadet Corps NCC in preventing the spread of COVID-19, the Defence Ministry said. The minister held a video conference with 17 NCC Directorates located all over the ...

33-year-old policewoman found dead; accused husband, also a cop, kills self

A Delhi Police head constable shot himself dead allegedly after killing his wife, also a police personnel, officials said on Tuesday. They said while the 33-year-old woman constables body was found inside a car in south Delhis Lodhi Colo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020