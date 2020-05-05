Defence Minister reviews NCC work in COVID-19 crisis

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday reviewed the work of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in preventing the spread of COVID-19, the Defence Ministry said. The minister held a video conference with 17 NCC Directorates located all over the country. Lt Gen Rajeev Chopra, Director General, NCC, and Ajay Kumar, Defence Secretary, also participated in the conference.

"The NCC cadets have been engaged in logistics and supply chain management duties, ensuring supply of essential food material, medicines, assisting in traffic duties, etc," the ministry said in a press release. Some of the cadets have also made educational videos for social media, while others have made masks and distributed them locally, the ministry noted.

"Shri Rajnath Singh appreciated the vital role that the NCC directorates were playing as more than 60,000 NCC cadets, of whom 25 per cent were girl cadets, are assisting the local administration in preventing COVID-19," the ministry said. While appreciating their role, Singh cautioned that the NCC cadets should be deployed only for the tasks for which they have been trained.

In another press release, the Defence Ministry said all those who want to undertake aerial survey and require a no-objection certificate from the ministry need to go to its web portal HYPERLINK "http://www.modnoc.ncog.gov.in"www.modnoc.ncog.gov.in The ministry added that since March 1 this year, it is only accepting the online applications for the NOCs. India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 46,400 people and killed more than 1,560 people in the country till now.