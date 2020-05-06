Govt extends deadline for submission of newspaper issues under advertisement policy

The government has extended the deadline for the monthly submission of issues of newspapers empanelled with Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity, which they are required to do under the advertisement policy, in view of the prevailing lockdown. Under clause 13 of the Print Media Advertisement Policy of the government, all newspapers empanelled with DAVP shall submit the monthly copies to the body on or before 15th of the subsequent month failing which advertisements shall be stopped to that newspaper.

The government has decided to extend the relaxation in the submission of monthly issues for the month of April 2020 which is scheduled in the month of May 2020 (1st to 15th May 2020) in view of the countrywide lockdown due to COVID-19, a government advisory said. No publication will be blocked under regularity during the period of lockdown, it said.

A fresh advisory will be issued in this regard post-lockdown..