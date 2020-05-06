Ex-IAS officer appointed J&K Public Service Commission chairman

Lieutenant Governor Girish Chander Murmu has appointed retired IAS officer B R Sharma as the chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission. Sharma, who has served as the chief secretary, shall hold the position of the Public Service Commission chairman till the age of 62, according to the order.

The 1984-batch IAS officer was appointed as the chairman of the Staff Selection Commission last year. He had joined the Ministry of Home Affairs as additional secretary (Police) in May 2017, and was thereafter posted as the secretary (border management). PTI AB HMB