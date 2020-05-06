600 J-K residents have reached Srinagar, more on way: DM
Shahid Choudhary, Srinagar District Magistrate and Development Commissioner on Wednesday said that over 600 people who were stranded in other states have reached Srinagar.ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 06-05-2020 07:05 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 07:05 IST
Shahid Choudhary, Srinagar District Magistrate and Development Commissioner on Wednesday said that over 600 people who were stranded in other states have reached Srinagar.
"More than 600 residents arrived back this Sehri. Certainly lot of hardships to be back home. Thankful to all the colleagues for the night out to keep them comfortable. More on way," Choudhary tweeted.
On May 5, Rohit Kansal, spokesperson of Jammu and Kashmir, had tweeted: "28,000 J&K residents return. 48 from Jodhpur returning tomorrow to Srinagar. Plans final for return of students from Dhaka. Understand anxiety of everyone to return quickly but numbers are large. Please be patient. ALL shall be facilitated." (ANI)
ALSO READ
RFFC football club handover PPEs, masks and gloves to Srinagar admn and army
RKFC football club hands over PPEs, masks and gloves to Srinagar admn and army
COVID-19 lockdown: 53,205 households provided free ration in last 4 days in Srinagar
J-K has second-highest COVID-19 testing rate in India: Rohit Kansal
Srinagar admn draws up care package for 6,330 women expecting babies in four months