Chhattisgarh: Narayanpur tribals successfully deliver 35,000 brooms worth Rs 11.9 lakh to NAFED

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 06-05-2020 10:13 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 10:13 IST
Chhattisgarh: Narayanpur tribals successfully deliver 35,000 brooms worth Rs 11.9 lakh to NAFED
Tribal villagers of Narayanpur have been traditionally manufacturing 'phuljhadu' (brooms). Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

As forest produce has been a major source of income here in remote areas for several years, Chhattisgarh Small Forest Produce Association has assisted tribal villagers of Narayanpur in completing an order of 35,000 brooms placed by the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) from New Delhi. The Association is trying to get the collectors of these minor forest produce a fair price for their produce and it is being helped by the state government as well. As a result of these simultaneous efforts, villagers of remote areas like Narayanpur are getting benefits of a fair price for forest products and these products by women self-help groups secure access to the national capital.

Tribal villagers of Narayanpur have been traditionally manufacturing 'phuljhadu' (brooms) without seeking any kind of help or guidance from the government. Due to this, they were not receiving a fair price of these products. Last year on the instructions of the forest produce association, District Union Narayanpur of Orchha like 'Abujmadh' selected three women self-help groups for purchasing of raw materials (Phuljhadu grass) in the village and received an amount of Rs 5.25 lakh, said Taran Sinha, state Director of Public Relations.

An income of Rs 3.15 lakh was received by selling the purchased raw materials to Maa Jagdamba Self Help Group based in Narayanpur. The manufacturing of pipe and cane brooms is being managed by the Maa Jagdamba Self Help Group in the places provided by District Union of Narayanpur for storage and processing. "86,460 brooms have been made by the group members so far. Moreover, the market has been made available for sale by the Forest Produce Association, under which NAFED from New Delhi had placed an order of 35,000 brooms, which has been successfully fulfilled via the Sanjivani Mart Kanker," Sinha said.

Thus making an outright sale of 35,000 brooms with a selling price of Rs 11.90 lakh, the group has gained a profit of Rs 5.79 lakh via the sale. It has generated a lot of happiness, zeal and enthusiasm among its members. (ANI)

