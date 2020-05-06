Maha: 90-yr-old woman recovers from COVID-19, discharged

Left Menu
PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-05-2020 11:19 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 11:19 IST
A 90-year-old woman was discharged from the civil hospital here in Maharashtra on Tuesday after recovering from COVID-19, the district administration said. Besides, a seven-month-old boy tested positive for coronavirus in Mira-Bhayander township of Thane district.

The district on Tuesday reported 121 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 1,399, an official release said. These include 452 cases from Thane municipal limits, 395 from Navi Mumbai, 224 from Kalyan-Dombivali, 189 from Mira Bhayander, 50 from Thane rural, 42 from Badlapur, 20 from Bhiwandi-Nizampur, 16 from Ulhasnagar and 11 from Ambernath municipal limits.

So far, the district has recorded 38 deaths due to the disease, the release said. It also said that 11 coronavirus positive cases reported from Kalyan-Dombivali on Tuesday included five policemen, it said.

Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi on Tuesday said residents of the area working in Mumbai will not be allowed to leave or enter Kalyan from May 8 in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases. BJP MP from Bhiwandi, Kapil Patil, urged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that those from the powerloom town working in the essential services in Mumbai be accommodated near their workplace.

In the Mira Bhayander township, the local civic body had earlier only allowed milk and medicine shops to open. But, in an amended order issued on Tuesday, it allowed photocopy outlets to also open in order to facilitate migrant labourers to compile their documents for obtaining permission to travel to their native places. Besides, an official release said the CIDCO exhibition centre in Navi Mumbai has been taken over the by local civic body to convert it into a COVID-19 treatment facility and accommodate 1,200 patients.

