FIR against unidentified youth for threatening Kalyan Singh

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 06-05-2020 11:48 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 11:48 IST
The cybercrime wing of the Uttar Pradesh Police has registered a case against an unidentified person who in a video message on WhatsApp had threatened former state chief minister Kalyan Singh. BJP legislator from Chharra Ravendra Pal Singh had filed a complaint with SSP Muniraj G and demanded that an FIR be lodged and an inquiry be instituted into a video clip being shared on WhatsApp, where an unidentified youth is seen threatening Kalyan Singh, who is also former governor of Rajasthan, Station House Officer, Civil Lines police station, Amit Kumar said.

The FIR in the case was registered on Tuesday, he said. President of All India Lodhi Mahasabha had also in a letter to the SSP demanded action against the youth, Kumar said.

The BJP MLA has also urged the Uttar Pradesh government and the Union home minister to probe the video where "highly derogatory remarks" have been made against Kalyan Singh..

