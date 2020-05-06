Left Menu
Punjab Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu has said the state has successfully procured more than 90 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of wheat in 19 days, out of a total expected 135 LMT.

ANI | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 06-05-2020 11:52 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 11:52 IST
Punjab procures over 90 lakh MT of wheat in 19 days
Punjab Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu has said the state has successfully procured more than 90 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of wheat in 19 days, out of a total expected 135 LMT. Congratulating the state's farmers, labour and other stakeholders for smooth conduct of ongoing procurement operations across the state, Ashu said, "The Punjab government led by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh was strictly maintaining social distancing in all more than 4,000 purchase centres for the health safety and well-being of those involved in this gigantic task."

He said that it was a matter of great satisfaction that the state has successfully procured over 90 LMT of wheat in just 19 days despite several obstacles including the shortage of labour and closure of jute mills. Reiterating the resolve of the state government to ensure purchase of every single grain of the farmers' produce in a hassle-free manner, the minister also pointed out that more than 4,000 purchase centres had been established as compared to over 1,800 in 2019 with the same strength of employees for the facilitation of farmers.

"Besides, the state government has also made elaborate arrangements including the issuance of tokens to farmers, requisite sanitisers, masks and foot-operated water tanks," Ashu said. Nevertheless, the scarcity of labour amid lockdown and curfew, the Punjab government has loaded a record 25.77 LMT of wheat and rice through 1,031 special trains so far in order to ensure food security of the nation, besides assisting the other states, he stated. (ANI)

