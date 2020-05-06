Left Menu
Development News Edition

Civilian killed in shootout in J-K's Kupwara buried at isolated place

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 06-05-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 14:33 IST
Civilian killed in shootout in J-K's Kupwara buried at isolated place

In a first such instance, the body of a civilian killed in a brief shootout in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district was not handed over to his family but buried at an isolated place, officials said on Wednesday. Mohammad Hazim Bhat, 14, was killed in a brief shootout when militants opened fire on a CRPF patrol party at Wangam-Qaziabad in Kralgund area of the north Kashmir district on Monday.

Three CRPF jawans were killed in the incident, police said, adding a civilian, Bhat, was also found dead at the scene of the incident. However, the body of Bhat -- a resident of Wanagam -- was not handed over to his family and instead was laid to rest in a graveyard more than 30 kilometres away from his village, the officials said.

"The teenager was buried at Sheeri (in neighbouring Baramulla district)," they said. The officials said there was an apprehension of a gathering at Bhat's funeral, "which would have violated the lockdown protocols".

A few members from Bhat's family were present at the burial at Sheeri. "We asked the authorities to handover the body to the family so that Hazim would have been buried at his ancestral graveyard, but they refused, saying there were orders and guidelines that the body will not be handed over to the family," a relative of the deceased said.

He said Bhat -- who was a Class 7 student -- was buried at Sheeri on Tuesday and 17-18 members of the family attended his funeral. The relative said Bhat had to buried somewhere and "whatever they (authorities) did is right. It is better for him".

In the past few weeks, the J and K Police has not been handing over bodies of militants, including locals, to their families "because of the lockdown". The militants killed in gunfights have been buried at isolated locations in Baramulla and Ganderbal districts.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

The countrys largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India MSI on Wednesday said it has re-opened 600 dealerships which were closed due to coronavirus-led lockdown, and has even started deliveries of the vehicles. The auto major said it has put in p...

Poland must ensure free and fair presidential vote, EU says

The European Unions executive on Wednesday said Poland must ensure free and fair elections, as the blocs largest ex-communist country is locked in a spiralling political crisis over a presidential vote due this Sunday.European Commission he...

'Nearly 200 genetic mutations identified in novel coronavirus'

Scientists have identified nearly 200 genetic mutations in the SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19 by analysing virus genes from over 7,500 people infected with the disease globally, an advance that offers clues to direct drugs and vaccine targ...

Poland raises prospect of snap election in standoff over presidential vote

Poland may need to dissolve parliament and hold a snap election unless lawmakers allow a presidential vote, which the government wants to hold by postal ballot during the coronavirus crisis, the prime ministers chief of staff said on Wednes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020