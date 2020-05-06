11 special trains carrying migrant workers depart from Telangana

A total of 11 special trains carrying stranded migrant workers left Hyderabad for different locations in the country amid COVID-19 lockdown. Migrants boarded trains from Medchal Railway Station, Cherlapally Railway Station, Lingampalli railway station and other railway stations in the city on May 5.

These include migrants from Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Rajasthan. The workers were brought to several railway stations in the city to board special trains to reach their home states amid COVID-19 lockdown.

The people were seen following social distancing norms and wearing masks while standing in queues. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in the press conference on Tuesday had said, "We are sending 11 trains of which five will go to Bihar, one to Jharkhand, one to Rajasthan, two to Uttar Pradesh and two to Madhya Pradesh. So, 11 trains left from Hyderabad today. I wanted to send 40 trains but we need consent from the concerned states too." (ANI)