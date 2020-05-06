Left Menu
Development News Edition

1 more tests COVID-19 positive in HP, total cases rise to 44

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 06-05-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 16:17 IST
1 more tests COVID-19 positive in HP, total cases rise to 44
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Wednesday, taking the number of cases to 44 in the state, officials said. The patient is a resident of Jamanabad in Kangra district, Superintendent of Police Vimukt Ranjan said.

Of the total 44 patients in the state, 34 have recovered and three died. Four people were shifted to other states for treatment. Himachal Pradesh now has three active cases, one each in Sirmaur, Kangra and Mandi districts. Una has the highest number of recovered patients at 16, followed by Chamba six, Solan five, Kangra four, Hamirpur two and Sirmaur one, the officials said.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK health minister: We did not sacrifice care homes by prioritising hospitals

British health minister Matt Hancock denied on Wednesday that the government had left many elderly people in care homes more vulnerable to the novel coronavirus by prioritizing hospitals.A Reuters investigation found policies designed to pr...

Aarogya Setu IVRS implemented to include citizens with feature phones, landline

In the fight against COVID-19, Government of India has rolled out several preventive measures, which are being implemented across the country with the cooperation of StateUT governments. As a prominent preventive measure, the Union Governme...

Consumption of liquor can weaken immunity, increase chances of COVID-19 infection

Consumption of alcohol, especially its heavy use, weakens the immune system and reduces bodys ability to cope with infectious diseases such as COVID-19, say doctors. Dr Manish Jain, a Senior Consultant Psychiatrist at BLK Hospital, said tha...

Behind closed doors, France's COVID-19 death toll likely to jump

In April, an elderly resident living in Seine-Saint-Denis, Frances poorest commune on the edge of Paris, went to hospital worried they had COVID-19. The test returned negative and the pensioner was sent home. Ten days later they were found ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020