1 more tests COVID-19 positive in HP, total cases rise to 44

One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Wednesday, taking the number of cases to 44 in the state, officials said. The patient is a resident of Jamanabad in Kangra district, Superintendent of Police Vimukt Ranjan said.

Of the total 44 patients in the state, 34 have recovered and three died. Four people were shifted to other states for treatment. Himachal Pradesh now has three active cases, one each in Sirmaur, Kangra and Mandi districts. Una has the highest number of recovered patients at 16, followed by Chamba six, Solan five, Kangra four, Hamirpur two and Sirmaur one, the officials said.