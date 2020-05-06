Important to treat instances like 'Bois Locker Room' as direct case of online abuse: MoS WCD

Minister of State of Women and Child Development Debasree Chaudhuri on Wednesday said it is important to treat instances like 'Bois Locker Room' as direct case of online abuse. 'Bois Locker Room' was an Instagram group being used to share obscene messages and morphed pictures of underage girls on the social media site.

After the existence of such a group came to light, authorities sprung into action and the cyber cell of Delhi Police identified 10 members, including minors, and apprehended a juvenile. Chaudhuri said it is important to treat such instances as direct case of online abuse. She chaired Childline 1098 Review meeting in which state ministers from Goa, Meghalaya, among others, were present.

"Chaired Childline 1098 Review meeting today in a web conference. It is important in these times when instances like 'Boys Locker Room' are being noticed as direct cases of online abuse . Thanks to Minister WCD @visrane Goa and @WCDCgGov and Min. Home Meghalaya for their presence," Chaudhuri tweeted..