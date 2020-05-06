Left Menu
Development News Edition

Disabled woman rides 18 hours to bring son home amid lockdown By Nikhil Deshmukh

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-05-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 17:05 IST
Disabled woman rides 18 hours to bring son home amid lockdown By Nikhil Deshmukh

A distress call from her 14-year- old son forced a disabled woman from Pune to travel 1,200 km to Amravati on a two-wheeler to bring him home amid the COVID-19 lockdown. An accountant with a private firm, Sonu Khandare had no idea that the lockdown would force her to make the journey of a lifetime.

On April 25, the 37-year-old disabled woman rode her scooter for 18 hours to bring her son home from a village in Maharashtra's Amravati district. "My son Prateek had gone to my in-laws' place at a village in Anjangaon Surji tehsil on March 17 and was stuck there after the lockdown was announced on March 22," Khandare told PTI.

The Khandare couple was initially not worried about the boy's well-being, but when the lockdown was extended further till May 4, they got restless. Khandare approached district authorities, applied for a travel pass online and even considered hiring a car for the journey, which would have cost her an exorbitant sum of Rs 8,000.

After none of these options seemed viable, she personally went to the police commissioner's office to get special permission. "When I was granted a travel pass for 48 hours on April 24, I just headed home, packed some food and water and left on my two-wheeler without thinking twice," the 37-year- old said.

The trip proved to be a test of her grit and perseverance, as she had to encounter harsh weather conditions and dry terrains of Marathwada and Vidarbha along the way. "I kept riding my two-wheeler even at night, with no light except the dim one coming from the headlight and to make things worse, I was stopped and questioned at every check-post along the way," she said.

In order to break the journey at night, Khandare managed to make a pitstop at a petrol pump along the highway near Khamgaon, where she slept on the sidewalk under the watchful gaze of a CCTV camera. "When I noticed the CCTV cameras near the petrol pump, I decided to rest there on the open ground, as I believed that if anything were to happen to me, it will be recorded," she said.

Khandare made an early start on April 25 and reached her in-laws home in the afternoon. "I hardly spent a couple of hours there, as I kept thinking about getting back home safely, before my travel pass expired," said the mother of three, who had to tackle dehydration and hunger, apart from the rough terrain and potholed roads.

Khandare managed to reach her home in Bhosari area of Pune, with limited stops, at around 11 pm on April 26, just an hour before her travel pass expired. "My son and I immediately rushed to the hospital to check if we needed to be quarantined, as we had travelled," she said, adding that doctors only advised her home quarantine for 14 days and bed rest.

The trip took a toll on Khandare, who is pursuing her post-graduation in commerce in a bid to get a government job. However, knowing that her son was under the same roof during these unprecedented times, made the journey worth it, she said.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

We will hold PM Johnson to his new testing target - UK's Labour

Britains main opposition Labour Party said on Wednesday it would hold Prime Minister Boris Johnson to his new pledge to increase daily testing for the novel coronavirus to 200,000 a day by the end of this month.Weve long been saying that te...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 555 p.m.Four more recover from coronavirus in UPs Muzaffarnagar. 550 p.m.Two constables test positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai. 542 p.m....

Coal India slapped Rs 43.25 cr fine for illegal mining in Assam forest

The Assam forest department has slapped a penalty of Rs 43.25 crore on PSU major Coal India Ltd for carrying out illegal mining inside a reserve forest for 16 years from 2003, officials said on Wednesday. The forest department has also file...

Russia's culture minister tests positive for coronavirus - TASS

Russias culture minister, Olga Lyubimova, has tested positive for the coronavirus, making her the third member of the Russian cabinet with a confirmed case, the TASS news agency reported on Wednesday.Lyubimova has mild symptoms and is conti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020