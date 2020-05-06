Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stop exodus of migrant workers, Bajwa urges Punjab govt

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-05-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 17:11 IST
Stop exodus of migrant workers, Bajwa urges Punjab govt

Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday urged the Punjab government to stop the exodus of migrant workers from the state to avoid a 'self-made' economic crisis after the coronavirus lockdown is lifted. In a letter to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Bajwa said around 10.08 lakh workers, who are an integral part of the state economy, have applied to go home and the state government should convince them to stay back to avoid a labour crisis after the lockdown. “Without these individuals, we will have a labour crisis that will irrevocably hinder our economy. With the workers gone, I fear our factories will have no labour post-lockdown,” Bajwa wrote.

Bajwa said the government must do everything to encourage these workers to remain in the state, otherwise, "we are staring at a self-made economic crisis", adding to the woes of the industry already reeling under the damage caused by COVID-19. “I believe it would be better at this moment if the government could do its best to convince the workers to remain so that the industries can function again at the earliest,” he added.

Referring to migrants, Bajwa said they have the right to go back but their departure raises many questions and issues. “The state has done its best to provide food, shelter and healthcare to these individuals, as well as pleas from the government to remain in Punjab. Yet, now that the central government has opened travel for stranded individuals to return home, the state is now promoting the aforementioned exodus,” he said. “This shifting of position has left many industries confused. After all, in these troubled times, the drivers of our state economy look to the government for direction,” he wrote, stating that he has received pleas of help from various industries due to the “exodus” of migrant workers.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

We will hold PM Johnson to his new testing target - UK's Labour

Britains main opposition Labour Party said on Wednesday it would hold Prime Minister Boris Johnson to his new pledge to increase daily testing for the novel coronavirus to 200,000 a day by the end of this month.Weve long been saying that te...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 555 p.m.Four more recover from coronavirus in UPs Muzaffarnagar. 550 p.m.Two constables test positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai. 542 p.m....

Coal India slapped Rs 43.25 cr fine for illegal mining in Assam forest

The Assam forest department has slapped a penalty of Rs 43.25 crore on PSU major Coal India Ltd for carrying out illegal mining inside a reserve forest for 16 years from 2003, officials said on Wednesday. The forest department has also file...

Russia's culture minister tests positive for coronavirus - TASS

Russias culture minister, Olga Lyubimova, has tested positive for the coronavirus, making her the third member of the Russian cabinet with a confirmed case, the TASS news agency reported on Wednesday.Lyubimova has mild symptoms and is conti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020