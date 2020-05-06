Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, EU need to act together to overcome impact of COVID-19: EU envoy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 17:41 IST
India, EU need to act together to overcome impact of COVID-19: EU envoy

India and the European Union need to act together to overcome the impact of COVID-19 by fostering research in innovation and coming up with coordinated response to deal with the economic consequences of the crisis, EU's Ambassador to India Ugo Astuto said on Wednesday. Addressing a webinar on the EU-India cooperation in the post COVID-19 international environment, Astuto said the EU and India have converging interests and shared values and need to together unleash their full potential. "We can succeed in overcoming this crisis if we act in a coordinated manner. We have to act together to meet the impact of the virus. We have to foster research in innovation and vaccines and we have to share best practices, we have to ensure that knowledge and expertise are invested and information is transparently shared," he said.

"We will need a coordinated response in the wake of the crisis and also to face economic consequences of the crisis. We are all in this together and we must together address the situation," Astuto added. Speaking at the webinar, Fabian Zuleeg, chief executive of the Brussels-based think tank European Policy Centre, said there are a number of areas where the activities will not return to where they were after the COVID-19 crisis and global cooperation might come under pressure and there could be more challenges for multilateralism. Shada Islam, Director of Europe and Geopolitics, Friends of Europe think tank, said the coronavirus crisis has shown vulnerability of the global health system.

"In the post COVID-19 world, we need to build a massive health system. We need to work together for a vaccine and this crisis has shown the world the importance of migrants and health workers," Islam said. Harsh V Pant, Director, Studies and Head, Strategic Studies Programme, Observer Research Foundation, said the crisis has exposed the vulnerability of the global order and taught India to be self-reliant. Fatalities due to coronavirus worldwide reached 2,57,454 while the number of cases stood at 3,667,165.

A record number of new cases on Tuesday pushed the nationwide COVID-19 tally closer to the 50,000-mark and the death toll crossed 1,600..

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey to resume football league on June 12: federation

Turkeys Super Lig will resume on June 12, the football federation said on Wednesday, after games were suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. We have taken the decision to resume the professional leagues on June 12, 13 and 1...

Rupee closes down by 9p at 75.72 against dollar on growth concerns

The rupee depreciated 9 paise to close at 75.72 against the US dollar on Wednesday due to growth concerns as a survey showed that the services sector contracted in April. Weakness in Asian currencies following Chinese yuan dropping by 0.6 p...

China's Alibaba launches "outlet" platform to shift luxury overstock

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has launched a new luxury platform targeting younger consumers that also aims to help high-end brands shed excess inventory built up during the global coronavirus lockdown. Chinese shoppers...

Kansai Nerolac Paints Q4 net profit down 23.5 per cent to Rs 65.4 cr

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd on Wednesday reported a 23.47 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 65.36 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 85.41 crore in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020