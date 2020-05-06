Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yediyurappa to meet Cong leaders, rules out special assembly session

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-05-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 18:26 IST
Yediyurappa to meet Cong leaders, rules out special assembly session

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday said he will soon meet Congress leaders to discuss measures taken by his government to help those in distress due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown, and ruled out the opposition party's demand for a special assembly session. "Siddaramaiah (Leader of the opposition in the assembly), Shivakumar (congress state unit president) want to meet me. I will give them time tomorrow or day after and will discuss with them.

I think the things and amenities regarding which they wanted to discuss during the session, I have announced it today. There is no need for another session," Yediyurappa said in response to a question. Speaking to reporters here, the chief minister said he will meet them and hear their suggestions.

"There is nothing like opposition and ruling party here.We have to work together in the interest of the state and come to the rescue of those in distress." Yediyurappa Wednesday announced a Rs 1,610 crore relief package for the benefit of those in distress due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown. The measures announced by the chief minister include compensation of Rs 5,000 each to thousands of washermen, barbers, autorickshaw and taxi drivers, whose daily life has been affected; and provides relief to farmers, flower-growers, MSMEs, large industries, weavers, and building workers.

Earlier in the day, state Congress president D K Shivakumar urged Yediyurappa to convene a special assembly session to rework the budget and discuss ways to revive the economy. "We also need to discuss the plight of the farmers and the millions who have suffered in the unorganized sectors," Shivakumar tweeted.

Many community based professionals, farmers and daily wage earners need attention and immediate financial assistance, he said. "I assure that it will be a very productive session in the interest of our brothers and sisters who are the builders of this nation," he added.

Speaking to reporters later,Shivakumar reiterated his demand for a special session at least for three days. Complimenting the Chief Minister for the package, he said "it is still not enough, instead of Rs 5000, Rs 10,000 each should have been announced." PTI KSU BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-2020 World Amateur Team Championships cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

This years World Amateur Team Championships WATC, scheduled for October, have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Golf Federation IGF said on Tuesday. The biennial amateur golf competition, which dates back to 195...

Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 strikes Kepulauan Babar, Indonesia- EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck near Kepulauan Babar region in Indonesia, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre EMSC said.The quake was at a depth of 117 km, EMSC said. ...

'Of course, we will share it with the world': Israel's ambassador to India on Covid-19 breakthrough

Israels ambassador to India, Ron Malka on Wednesday said that his country is an advanced stage of a breakthrough on developing an antibody to the novel coronavirus and is awaiting results of clinical trials. The processes are not finalised,...

COVID-19:SC extends time for filing arbitral proceedings, cheque bounce cases from Mar 15

Taking note of difficulties faced by lawyers and litigants during nation-wide lockdown due to COVID-19, the Supreme Court on Wednesday extended the period of limitation prescribed under laws for initiating arbitral proceedings and the chequ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020