Left Menu
Development News Edition

Home delivery of liquor to start in Punjab from May 7

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-05-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 19:04 IST
Home delivery of liquor to start in Punjab from May 7

Home delivery of liquor will start from May 7 in Punjab with the state excise and taxation department issuing an order for opening of liquor vends on Wednesday. The liquor stores would be allowed to open only during the curfew relaxation period, which is from 9 am to 1 pm, officials said.

However, the timing of delivery of liquor will be decided by the respective assistant excise and taxation commissioners in consultation with deputy commissioners, the order stated. Though there is no provision of home delivery of liquor in the Punjab Excise Act 1914 and the Excise Rules, the decision in this regard has been taken to ensure social distancing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.

The delivery of liquor at people's doorsteps will be allowed only during the lockdown period, the order said. Only two litres of liquor will be allowed through home delivery to a buyer against a cash memo.

People deputed for home delivery of liquor will be issued identity cards by the department and they will also carry curfew pass, as per the order. Home delivery of Punjab Medium Liquor (PML) will not be allowed, it said.

At liquor vends, directions have been issued to ensure adherence to social distancing norms and arrangement of sanitiser, it stated. Not more than five people will be allowed to stand outside a liquor shop, the orders said.

Liquor contractors who have paid 50 per cent of the license fee to the state government will be allowed to open their shops, as per the order. The Punjab government had earlier urged the Centre to allow opening of liquor shops in the state to mop up tax revenue.

Meanwhile, Rupnagar Deputy Commissioner Sonali Giri said liquor vends would open during the time all other shops open, which is from 9 am till 1 pm.   She said home delivery of liquor would be made during 9 am till 7 pm. If people want to come to liquor vends, then the timing will be 9 am till 1 pm and if people want to place orders for home delivery, they can do so during 9 am till 7 pm, she said.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

A 20-year Treasury bond; part of USD 2.99 trillion borrowing

The Treasury Department is detailing how it plans to borrow a record-breaking USD 2.99 trillion in debt this quarter which will include issuing for the first time since 1986 a 20-year bond. The Treasury faces an unprecedented need for credi...

Cong 'not supporting' nation in fight against COVID-19: BJP

The BJP on Wednesday claimed that the Congress top brass is forcing the partys chief ministers to implement its agenda and accused it of not supporting the nation in the fight against COVID-19.&#160; In a statement attacking Congress presid...

Uttarakhand Congress Committee ready to pay for rail tickets of needy amid lockdown: Utpal Kumar Singh

Uttarakhand Congress president Pritam Singh on Wednesday shot off a letter to state Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh pertaining to the issue of transportation of migrants and students from other states and said his party is ready to bear t...

PIL in HC claims lack of facilities in COVID-19 quarantine wards at Narela

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the AAP government to reply to a PIL alleging it was not providing doctors or maintaining hygiene and sanitisation at the DDA flats in Narela which have been turned into quarantine wards for coronavir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020