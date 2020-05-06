Left Menu
Khattar again appeals to migrant workers to stay back

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-05-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 19:07 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday reiterated his appeal to migrant workers engaged in industries not to leave and to instead start working in manufacturing units that have been allowed to resume operations, saying the coronavirus situation in the state was much better. He said migrants must compare the situation in their native places with Haryana before making a decision.

"I again want to appeal to the migrant workers who are engaged in industries that they should leave this worry. I want to tell them that things are better here, jobs are good, environment here is good and the COVID-19 situation is also better here," Khattar said in a televised address to the people. Most of the migrant workers in Haryana are from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh.

"When you take a decision, reconsider and prefer to stay here. Do not hurry to go home. During time of COVID-19 spread, staying where you are is the best way to remain safe,” he told migrants. The chief minister, however, said if anyone still wanted to leave, the state government has already made arrangements for their return as per the Centre's guidelines.

On Wednesday, the first special train from Hisar carrying 1,200 migrant workers left for Katihar in Bihar, he said, adding that more trains will run from the state to ferry migrants in the coming days. A few days ago, Khattar had told the migrant workers that "you may not have visited your homes in one or two years, you maybe homesick or under pressure from your families to go back. But during this time of crisis, we will not let you face any difficulty and ensure your jobs remain secure as you resume work in these units which are now restarting".

