Those who stand by gun will be consumed by gun: Minister Jitendra Singh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 21:03 IST
Union minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said there is no premium on terrorism and the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Riyaz Naikoo is a signal, loud an clear, that those who stand by the gun will be consumed by the gun. Singh said not only terrorists but also those who directly or indirectly support terrorism by way of their anti-India activism or give apologetic response to militant attacks on the Army are equally guilty of perpetrating terrorism and causing harm to the security forces and the nation.

There is no premium on terrorism, and the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Riyaz Naikoo is a signal, loud and clear that those who stand by the gun will be consumed by the gun, he said here. The Union Minister of State for PMO said India stands by its security forces and the nation is indebted to the Army which has acted as a safeguard for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, not only against militancy but also against every other onslaught whether it was that of COVID-19 or the floods. Singh, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, said the human rights of a security person are much more precious than those of a terrorist who voluntarily takes to gun with the motive of causing harm to fellow human beings. He said the sacrifice of a security personnel attaining martyrdom in the line of duty is much more sacred than the death of a terrorist who gets killed while attempting to kill others.  The minister said Pakistan-sponsored terrorists and their sympathisers within are under tremendous pressure from the security forces. He said it is out of desperation that when the entire world is engaged in the fight against Coronavirus, these terrorists and their sponsors thought they could take advantage of the situation and make a soft target of the Indian troops.  While lauding the security forces and Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) for successful joint operation in the valley, Singh said the entire country stands with them.

