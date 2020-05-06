PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:15pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:15pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 33 32 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 1777 729 36 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 44 34 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 539 188 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 120 21 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 59 36 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 5104 1468 64 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 7 7 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 6625 1500 396 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 594 260 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 46 34 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 775 322 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 125 33 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 693 354 29 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 502 469 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 45 17 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 3049 1000 176 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 16758 3094 651 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 12 10 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 185 61 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 10 6 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 1526 135 27 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 3240 1131 92 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 4829 1516 35 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 1096 628 29 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 42 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 61 39 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 2998 1130 60 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 1456 265 72 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 52354 14525 1702 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 49391 and the death toll at 1694. The ministry said that 14183 people have so far recovered from the infection.